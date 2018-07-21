हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
A 120 MM unexploded shell found near Amarnath Yatra route

A 120 MM unexploded shell was found along the Amarnath Yatra route by the Anti Sabotage Team of the Indo-Tibetan border police

Jul 21, 2018, 16:36 PM IST
