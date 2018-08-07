हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

A girl is raped every six hours, what's happening in the country, asks Supreme Court

Hearing the case of alleged rapes in Muzaffarpur shelter home, the SC pulled up the Bihar government asking that how did the state allow "the horror homes to flourish."

Aug 07, 2018, 15:10 PM IST
Next
Video

Ideology of BJP-RSS is only men will run this country: Rahul Gandhi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close