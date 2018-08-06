हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AAP govt to deduct casual leave of officers who bunk public meetings

The Delhi Government is set to penalise erring officials who fail to attend public hearing meetings held on weekends. With the Administrative Reforms Department asking all the departmental heads to deduct half-day causal leave of such officials, the tussle between the AAP dispensation and babus’ lobby is expected to escalate.

Aug 06, 2018, 10:02 AM IST
