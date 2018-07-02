हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aapki News: 17-year-old boy from Delhi invents farmer-friendly device named 'Pluto'

This segment of Zee News brings to you positive news updates. Water pumps can now be switched on at the click of a button after a 17-year-old boy from Delhi invents farmer-friendly device named 'Pluto'.

Jul 02, 2018, 18:40 PM IST
