Aapki News: Army takes J&K students on study trip to Delhi as a part of Operation Sadbhavna

This segment of Zee News brings to you positive news updates. Kids from J&K visit Delhi and went on an industrial tour. the motive behind this is to make these kids a better human being rather than stone pelters.

Jul 01, 2018, 19:04 PM IST
