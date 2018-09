Aapki News: CRPF changing the face of Naxal-hit Khunti district in Jharkhand

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from Naxals in Khunti district, 70 km away from Jharkhand, where a few days ago even hoisting the national flag was impossible but now due to the efforts taken up by security forces, the situation has changed drastically. Watch full video to know more.