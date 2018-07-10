हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Aapki News: Heavy rains, water-logging bring Mumbai to a standstill

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai city and adjoining areas, affecting normal life and disrupting railway services on Tuesday. Local train services on Western line are running late by 15 minutes, while services on Central line are delayed by 30 to 40 minutes.

Jul 10, 2018, 18:12 PM IST
Next
Video

5W 1H: Local train services hit on Western Line, dabbawalas suspend work due to heavy rain in Mumbai

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close