Aapki News: Students of IIT Delhi develops smart medical jacket

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Students of The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT) has developed smart medical jacket. This jacket can ease the back and neck pain. You can also control the temperature with the help of application which has been built to operate this jacket.

Jul 24, 2018, 18:04 PM IST
