Activists arrested for evidence on their link with Maoists, Maharashtra Police to Supreme Court

The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday filed a response in the Supreme Court on the arrest of five activists in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence case and asserted the arrests were made based on "cogent evidence linking them with banned CPI(Maoist)".

Sep 05, 2018, 16:04 PM IST
