हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Activists were arrested on basis of evidence establishing their links with Maoists: ADG

Maharashtra police on Friday claimed that the arrests of five noted rights activists – Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bhardwaj and Gautam Navlakha – in connection with the investigations into the Bhima Koregaon violence was the outcome of the evidences that established that they had links with the Maoists.

Aug 31, 2018, 16:34 PM IST
Next
Video

IRCTC land scam case: Delhi court grants bail to Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close