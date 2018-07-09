हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ADG Meerut will investigate into Munna Bajrangi's killing

Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside Baghpat Jail ahead of his appearance in court. ADG Meerut has said the matter will be investigated.

Jul 09, 2018, 14:02 PM IST
Dreaded don Munna Bajrangi shot dead inside Baghpat jail; Yogi suspends jailer

