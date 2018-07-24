हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Administration acts after probe reveals govt schools in UP remain closed on Friday instead of Sunday

At least four government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district remained closed on Friday instead of Sunday, an inquiry carried out by education department officials has revealed.

Jul 24, 2018, 11:12 AM IST
