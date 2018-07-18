हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AgustaWestland chopper scam: Middleman Christian Michel arrested in Dubai

In the latest update, the middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam- Christian Michel has been arrested in Dubai. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 18, 2018, 20:20 PM IST
