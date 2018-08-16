हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AIIMS medical bulletin released: Atalji's condition still critical

A medical bulletin has been released by AIIMS, which states that "Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to be the same, he is critical and on life support system".

Aug 16, 2018, 13:00 PM IST
