Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP ; Modi's slogan for 2019 polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined Sunday a new slogan, 'Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP', highlighting his party's commitment to its core values and the country's progress and forward march under its rule.

Sep 09, 2018, 21:32 PM IST
