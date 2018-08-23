हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akhilesh Yadav: Will build Lord Vishnu temple in Etawah

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced that a grand city named after Lord Vishnu would be developed, inspired by Cambodia's sprawling Angkor Wat in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Aug 23, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
