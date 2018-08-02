हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Akhilesh Yadav's vacated govt bungalow has damages worth 10 lakhs : PWD report

Akhilesh Yadav's govt bungalow had damages worth 10 lakhs wgile vacating it, states a PWD report. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 02, 2018, 13:38 PM IST
Next
Video

Know what other ministers have to say about PM Modi's invitation to Imran's oath taking ceremony

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close