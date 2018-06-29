हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt's Pink And Gold Saree Look Okayed By Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood's new favourite rumoured couple of the block, may have avoided arriving together at the Ambani party last night but that Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor did not really hold back from publicly approving Alia's look for the night.

Jun 29, 2018, 18:30 PM IST
