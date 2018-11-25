हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
All eyes on VHP-led Dharma Sabha today

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Truck and trainloads of activists of VHP, RSS and Bajrang Dal are pouring into Ayodhya to take part in the Dharma Sabha, slated to begin at around 11 am on Sunday at Bade Bhaktmal Ki Bagiya in Karsevakpuram. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 25, 2018, 12:28 PM IST
