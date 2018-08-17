हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
All members of Parliamentary board present at BJP HQ to pay last respects to Vajpayee

The BJP headquarters is all set for the last site of mortal remains of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The funeral procession is about to reach the headquarters soon and first the VVIP's will pay homage to the leader, later common people will be allowed to pay their respects.

Aug 17, 2018, 16:19 PM IST
