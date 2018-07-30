हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
All you need to know about the Assam NRC Draft List 2018

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on NRC final draft list which is released today in Assam. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 30, 2018, 15:12 PM IST
