Alliance with Congress possible only if given respectable number of seats: BSP chief Mayawati

Putting an end to all speculations, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said that her party is open to an alliance with Congress only if they are offered a respectable number of seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Jul 24, 2018, 13:44 PM IST
