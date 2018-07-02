हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alliance with PDP on cards? Congress meet to discuss Jammu and Kashmir political crisis

Top Congress leaders will be meeting in Delhi on Monday to discuss the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew support from the government last week. The meeting will be held at former prime minister Manmohan Singh's residence at 11:30 am on Monday.

Jul 02, 2018, 11:16 AM IST
