Alwar Lynching: Police arrests 2, search for other suspects on

Police on Saturday arrested two people for their alleged involvement in the lynching of a man in Rajasthan's Alwar. Dharmendra Yadav and Paramjit Singh Sardar, who were present on the spot, have been arrested, police said.

Jul 21, 2018, 16:36 PM IST
