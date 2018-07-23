हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Alwar mob violence: Police did not take injured Akbar to hospital on time

The injured person Akbar who was beaten by mob in Alwar was not provided medical help immediately by the police which lead to his death.

Jul 23, 2018, 12:56 PM IST
Next
Video

How many lives will corruption take in Uttar Pradesh

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close