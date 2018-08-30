हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amar Singh arrives in SP bastion Rampur

A day after making serious allegations against influential Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh have arrived in former's assembly constituency Rampur on Thursday.

Aug 30, 2018, 16:09 PM IST
