Amarinder Singh visits Amritsar's grenade attack blast site, says clear case of terrorism

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said an investigation into the grenade attack on the Nirankari sect congregation at Adliwala village, which claimed three lives, is underway and assured that the culprits would be nabbed soon.

Nov 19, 2018, 17:38 PM IST
