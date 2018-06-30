हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to returns halfway because of bad weather

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Thousands of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to returns halfway because of bad weather.

Jun 30, 2018, 19:42 PM IST
