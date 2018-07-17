हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Amid spree of mob lynchings, Supreme Court to give verdict on violence by vigilante groups today

The Supreme Court will pronounce a crucial verdict on violence by vigilante groups today. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud, while reserving their order, had reminded the central and state governments of their responsibility to curb violence by vigilante groups.

Jul 17, 2018, 09:36 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to pass women's reservation bill

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close