Amit Shah flags off Vasundhara Raje's 58-day long pre-poll yatra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah flagged off the ‘Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra’ from the Charbhujanath temple in Rajsamand district. The 58-day long yatra is being undertaken by state chief minister Vasundhara Raje as part of the pre-polls.