हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ananth Kumar passes away: PM Modi may visit Bengaluru; holiday in schools, colleges in Karnataka

Senior BJP leader and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar died at a private hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday, BJP spokesman told the media. He was suffering from cancer and had come back from the US in October after treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre, New York.

Nov 12, 2018, 11:00 AM IST
Next
Video

Union minister and BJP leader Ananth Kumar dies at 59, PM Modi express grief

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close