Ananth Kumar to be cremated with full state honours in Bengaluru today

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar will be cremated with full state honours in Bengaluru today. The mortal remains of Mr Kumar will be taken to BJP State Office on Tuesday morning for party workers to pay their last respects.

Nov 13, 2018, 11:14 AM IST
Big News Stories: Watch top news headlines of the day

