Ananth Kumar's death: Karnataka declares 3-day mourning; schools and colleges shut

Union minister and senior BJP leader Ananth Kumar died at 2 am this morning at a hospital in Karnataka capital Bengaluru at the age of 59. The union minister was suffering from cancer. He had returned last month after undergoing treatment at a cancer institute in US' New York city.

Nov 12, 2018, 11:22 AM IST
