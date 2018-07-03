हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Andheri bridge collapse: Heroic train driver slams emergency brakes meters away from crash

Chandrashekhar Sawant has emerged as a true hero after his alertness ensured the safety of passengers inside his train. Noticing the portion of the overbridge coming down, Sawant slammed the brakes to ensure the local train was not caught under the debris.

Jul 03, 2018, 13:14 PM IST
