Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal withdraws 'general consent' accorded to CBI

Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal governments have banned CBI to conduct raids and investigations, as the Opposition alleged states were losing faith in central agencies due to their "misuse" by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Nov 17, 2018, 12:06 PM IST
