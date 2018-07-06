हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Another braveheart killed by terrorists in Kashmir, was abducted from Shopian

Another braveheart is killed by terrorists in Kashmir. Police constable Javed Ahmed Dar was off duty when the terrorists came in a central car to kidnap him. He was kidnapped on gunpoint.

Jul 06, 2018, 12:21 PM IST
