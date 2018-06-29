हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Another CCTV footage emerges of the chartered plane crash in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

This is the second CCTV footage of the crash that happened on Thursday. 5 people, including a bystander, were killed in the accident. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said that the chartered plane did not a have certificate of airworthiness.

Jun 29, 2018, 17:20 PM IST
Video

5W1H: CCTV footage of Ghatkopar Plane Crash

