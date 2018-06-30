हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Are You Under 15 Years? You Can’t Watch Sanju in the UK Then

While in India Raj Kumar Hirani Sanjay Dutt bio-pic Sanju has released on Friday, in spite of its allegedly controversial moral stance on Sanjay Dutt’s culpability as a terror-accused in the United Kingdom the film has been rated ‘15’ which is to say, non-adults below the age of 15 are not allowed to see Sanju in Great Britain.

Jun 30, 2018, 19:28 PM IST
Next
Video

Taal Thok Ke: Is maulana's fundamental right to torture women? Watch special debate

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close