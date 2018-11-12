हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s stern warning to terror ‘recruits’ in Jammu and Kashmir

As Pakistan’s meddling in the region of Jammu and Kashmir grows, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday issued a stern warning to the youngsters who join militant organisations, saying that they should either return or the Army would neutralise them. Appealing to the terror ‘recruits’, the Army chief said that that had the opportunity to surrender and give up guns.

Nov 12, 2018, 14:42 PM IST
