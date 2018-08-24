हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arun Jaitley resumes office, takes charge as Finance Minister

Arun Jaitley took charge of the finance ministry after prolonged illness. He underwent a kidney transplant surgery on May 14. In his absence, Minister for Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal had been appointed the finance minister on an interim basis.

Aug 24, 2018, 10:38 AM IST
