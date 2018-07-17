हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Asaduddin Owaisi questions the reason behind less induction of Muslims in military jobs

Asaduddin Owaisi has raised questions regarding the reason behind less number of Muslims inducted in military jobs. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 17, 2018, 16:14 PM IST
Next
Video

Veteran actor Rita Bhaduri no more

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close