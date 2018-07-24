हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
At least 16 inmates were raped in Bihar shelter: Muzaffarpur SSP

At least 16 girls at a shelter in Muzaffarpur in Bihar were raped, Senior Superintendent of Police Harpreet Kaur told the media on Monday. There were 44 girls living in the home run by an NGO under the supervision of the Social Welfare Department.

Jul 24, 2018, 09:48 AM IST
