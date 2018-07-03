हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
At least 20 lakh office goers affected after Western railways line was temporary closed

This segment of Zee news brings to you latest information on Andheri footover collapse due to which at least 20 lakh people could not go to work. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 03, 2018, 13:46 PM IST
