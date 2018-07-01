हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
At least 30 killed after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

At least 30 people have died while many others were injured after a bus they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in the Dhumakot area of Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

Jul 01, 2018, 13:36 PM IST
