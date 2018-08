Atal Bihari Vajpayee battles for his life on life support system

The condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee remains critical and he is currently on life support system in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Several political leaders -- Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Senior BJP leader LK Advani, reached the hospital to see him.