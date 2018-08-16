हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Atal Bihari Vajpayee dead: Vajpayee's body being taken to his residence, says Rajnath Singh

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the first non-Congress prime minister to complete a full term in office, died here on Thursday after a prolonged illness, AIIMS authorities said. He was 93.

Aug 16, 2018, 19:58 PM IST
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93 after prolonged illness

