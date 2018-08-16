हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Atal Bihari Vajpayee is on life-support system

The condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee remains critical on Thursday morning and he is currently on life support system in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). According to AIIMS, his condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. Later in the night, several leaders and ministers including PM Modi, Suresh Prabhu, Jitendra Singh, Harsh Vardhan and Shahnawaz Hussain visited the hospital.

Aug 16, 2018, 07:52 AM IST
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition remains critical

