Atal Bihari Vajpayee remains to be moved to BJP HQ with state honours

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of modern India's tallest leaders and former Prime Minister, will be laid to rest with full state honours at the Smriti Sthal at 4PM. He breathed his last at 5.05 PM at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Aug 17, 2018, 08:40 AM IST
