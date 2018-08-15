हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition critical, on life support system: AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health has deteriorated and is currently on life support system.

Aug 15, 2018, 23:12 PM IST
