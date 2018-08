Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains kept at his official residence for his last sight

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's body has been kept at his official residence, 6A Krishna Menon Marg. People can pay homage to the departed leader at his residence between 7:30 am and 8:30 am today. His body would then be taken to the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg at around 9 am.